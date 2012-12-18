Exclusive: Debmar-Mercury's 'Jeremy Kyle' to End After This Season

Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle, a conflict talk show

featuring popular British talk show host Kyle, will not be returning for a

third season, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

"We can confirm the U.S. version of The Jeremy Kyle

Show won't be returning for a third season," said Debmar-Mercury copresidents

Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein in a joint statement. "This is in no way a

reflection of the quality of the show. Backed by a first-rate production team,

Jeremy was amazing and showed all of us why he is such a rock star in the U.K.

Simply put, Jeremy is one of the best hosts we have ever seen, and we expect to

see more of him on U.S. television in the years ahead. Unfortunately, talk

shows like this simply take time to build and, while we were seeing ratings

progress in many markets, it wasn't enough to justify going forward with

another season."

With the Fox and Sinclair-owned stations as its launch

groups, Jeremy Kyle managed to last longer in syndication than expected

considering its average 0.5 live plus same day household rating. But the show

had strong international clearances and thus, ancillary revenue, so it managed

to remain financially viable into a second year.

Kyle also stars in a similar show on the U.K.'s ITV and that

show, which is produced separately from the U.S. version, will continue.