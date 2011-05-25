EXCLUSIVE: Debmar-Mercury to Launch Test of 'Father Albert' on July 11
Debmar-Mercury will launch the summer test of its new talk show, Father Albert, on July 11 on Fox TV stations in six markets, a Fox spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday (May 25).
The six markets are WNYW New York at noon, KTTV Los Angeles at 2 p.m., KDFW Dallas at 1 p.m., WTVT Tampa at 11 a.m., KMSP Minneapolis at 1 p.m. and KSAZ Phoenix at 1 p.m. The test is expected to run for five weeks.
Father Albert Cutie made international headlines when the then Catholic priest was caught kissing his girlfriend, Ruhama Buni Canellis, on a beach in his home town of Miami. Cutie left the Catholic priesthood, became an Episcopalian, and married Canellis in 2009. In December 2010, the couple welcomed a daughter. The couple also has a son from Canellis' previous relationship.
Besides being a priest, Cutie has made a name for himself hosting a daily talk show on Telemundo, a weekly talk show on Telemundo International, and several radio programs. He's also written several books, including his most recent, Dilemma, which was published in January.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.