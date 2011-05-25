EXCLUSIVE: Debmar-Mercury to Launch Test of 'Father Albert' on July 11

Debmar-Mercury will launch the summer test of its new talk show, Father Albert, on July 11 on Fox TV stations in six markets, a Fox spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday (May 25).

The six markets are WNYW New York at noon, KTTV Los Angeles at 2 p.m., KDFW Dallas at 1 p.m., WTVT Tampa at 11 a.m., KMSP Minneapolis at 1 p.m. and KSAZ Phoenix at 1 p.m. The test is expected to run for five weeks.

Father Albert Cutie made international headlines when the then Catholic priest was caught kissing his girlfriend, Ruhama Buni Canellis, on a beach in his home town of Miami. Cutie left the Catholic priesthood, became an Episcopalian, and married Canellis in 2009. In December 2010, the couple welcomed a daughter. The couple also has a son from Canellis' previous relationship.

Besides being a priest, Cutie has made a name for himself hosting a daily talk show on Telemundo, a weekly talk show on Telemundo International, and several radio programs. He's also written several books, including his most recent, Dilemma, which was published in January.