Exclusive: CW, Tribune Renew 'Bill Cunningham' for Season Four

Updated: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 3 p.m. ET

The CW and Tribune have renewed The Bill Cunningham Show for a third season on the network, the two companies said Wednesday.

The show, which on the Tribune-owned stations runs in blocks with other conflict talkers, airs at 3 p.m. on The CW Network nationwide.

“The growth of The Bill Cunningham Show over the past three seasons has exceeded all expectations. When compared to perceptually bigger shows, Cunningham consistently comes out on top. His demo conversion steadily yields impressive results and we are extremely proud of this show,” said Sean Compton, Tribune Broadcasting’s president of programming and entertainment, in a statement.

“The Bill Cunningham Show has been a hit for The CW and its stations, and we’re very pleased to welcome it back to the network for a third season,” said John Maatta, The CW’s executive VP.

Bill Cunningham, which launched as a test on the Tribune-owned stations in 2011, is executive produced by Kim Brechka. ITV Studios America produces the program in front of a live studio audience at NEP Penn Studios in Manhattan. Bill Cunningham’s fourth season on The CW premieres next fall.