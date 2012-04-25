Exclusive: CTD's 'Swift Justice' Won't Return for Third Season

CBS Television Distribution's sophomore court show, Swift Justice, has gone out of production for the season and will not return next year, the distributor confirmed on Wednesday.

"We are very proud of the two-year run of Swift Justice and feel Judge Jackie Glass is an incredible talent," said a CTD spokesman in a statement. "At the same time, we are thrilled to still rule the courtroom genre with the number-one and number-two series in Judge Judy and Judge Joe Brown.

Half-hour strip Swift Justice, which aired in one-hour blocks across the country, launched in 2010 on Fox-owned stations in major markets. Originally, HLN anchor Nancy Grace was at the show's helm, but last season, CTD switched out Grace for Las Vegas district judge Jackie Glass, who presided over the most recent O.J. Simpson trial.