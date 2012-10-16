Exclusive: CTD's Meyerson Steps Down

Maureen FitzPatrick and Joe Ferullo have been promoted to

senior VP of programming and development at CBS Television Distribution, both

overseeing current programming as well as development of new first-run shows.

Both FitzPatrick and Ferullo will report to Armando Nunez, whotwo weeks ago added domestic distribution to his duties as president of CBSGlobal Television, following John Nogawski's departure. Nunez took over the duties of John Nogawski, who had been president of CBS Paramount since 2002 and went on to head CTD. Nunez had been

president of CBS Studios International since 2004.

Aaron Meyerson, who had been the division's president of

programming and development, is departing the company. Meyerson was hired to

oversee CTD's programming efforts in Jan. 2011.

A CTD spokesman confirmed the changes.

FitzPatrick joined CTD from FremantleMedia North America,

where she was senior VP of comedy development. She had been with Fremantle

since 2006, starting out as vice president of digital content and development.

While there, she launched Fremantle's first online channel, Atomic Wedgie TV,

and developed the comedy Secret Girlfriend for Comedy Central based on

an original Web series.

FitzPatrick has a long track record in daytime television.

She's been an executive producer, programming consultant and producer, with

deals at Sony, Buena Vista and Fox TV Studios. Among her credits is executive

producing such daytime shows as Living it Up! With Ali & Jack, Men

Are From Mars, Women are From Venus and Donny and Marie. She also

was a consulting producer on Warner Bros.' Ellen.

Other credits include The Newlywed Game, The

Dating Game and Whose Line Is It Anyway? She also served as

executive producer of GSN's revamp of the game show, Pyramid.

Prior to working in television, FitzPatrick studied improv

at Chicago's Second City and was the executive producer and cofounder of the

Chicago-based Illegitimate Players Theater Company.

She earned her bachelor's degree in broadcast communications

and political science from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.

Ferullo has been with CTD since 2006, serving as vice

president of programming and development. He currently oversees some of CTD's

top syndicated shows, including Judge Judy,Dr. Phil, Inside

Edition, Judge Joe Brown, Rachael Ray and The Doctors.

An Emmy winner, Ferullo previously was a producer at NBC and

NBC News, including producing Dateline NBC, before joining CBS.

Before that, Ferullo also worked at ABC News and CBS News,

and was a staff writer for numerous publications, including Rolling Stone

Magazine. He graduated from Columbia University in New York City.