Exclusive: CTD's Meyerson Steps Down
Maureen FitzPatrick and Joe Ferullo have been promoted to
senior VP of programming and development at CBS Television Distribution, both
overseeing current programming as well as development of new first-run shows.
Both FitzPatrick and Ferullo will report to Armando Nunez, whotwo weeks ago added domestic distribution to his duties as president of CBSGlobal Television, following John Nogawski's departure. Nunez took over the duties of John Nogawski, who had been president of CBS Paramount since 2002 and went on to head CTD. Nunez had been
president of CBS Studios International since 2004.
Aaron Meyerson, who had been the division's president of
programming and development, is departing the company. Meyerson was hired to
oversee CTD's programming efforts in Jan. 2011.
A CTD spokesman confirmed the changes.
FitzPatrick joined CTD from FremantleMedia North America,
where she was senior VP of comedy development. She had been with Fremantle
since 2006, starting out as vice president of digital content and development.
While there, she launched Fremantle's first online channel, Atomic Wedgie TV,
and developed the comedy Secret Girlfriend for Comedy Central based on
an original Web series.
FitzPatrick has a long track record in daytime television.
She's been an executive producer, programming consultant and producer, with
deals at Sony, Buena Vista and Fox TV Studios. Among her credits is executive
producing such daytime shows as Living it Up! With Ali & Jack, Men
Are From Mars, Women are From Venus and Donny and Marie. She also
was a consulting producer on Warner Bros.' Ellen.
Other credits include The Newlywed Game, The
Dating Game and Whose Line Is It Anyway? She also served as
executive producer of GSN's revamp of the game show, Pyramid.
Prior to working in television, FitzPatrick studied improv
at Chicago's Second City and was the executive producer and cofounder of the
Chicago-based Illegitimate Players Theater Company.
She earned her bachelor's degree in broadcast communications
and political science from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.
Ferullo has been with CTD since 2006, serving as vice
president of programming and development. He currently oversees some of CTD's
top syndicated shows, including Judge Judy,Dr. Phil, Inside
Edition, Judge Joe Brown, Rachael Ray and The Doctors.
An Emmy winner, Ferullo previously was a producer at NBC and
NBC News, including producing Dateline NBC, before joining CBS.
Before that, Ferullo also worked at ABC News and CBS News,
and was a staff writer for numerous publications, including Rolling Stone
Magazine. He graduated from Columbia University in New York City.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.