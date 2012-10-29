Exclusive: CTD Renews 'Wheel' and 'Jeopardy!' on ABC Owned Stations Through 2016

Thirty years is not enough for CBS Television Distribution's

two top game shows, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! The pair has

been renewed through 2015-16 on the ABC Owned Television Stations Group, says

Joe DiSalvo, CTD's president of sales, effectively guaranteeing that the two

long-runners will dominate access for four more years. The renewals will extend

Wheel to 33 years on the air and Jeopardy! to 32.

"Our ABC-owned stations have been the local destinations for

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! for nearly 30 years," said Rebecca

Campbell, president of the ABC Owned Television Stations Group, in a

statement. "Both shows are strong perennial performers and we are thrilled

to continue to offer them to our viewers and advertisers."

"The ABC O&Os have been a fantastic broadcast partner

for Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! for the last few decades, and

we look forward to many more years of this prosperous relationship," said

DiSalvo, also in a statement. "Wheel and Jeopardy! continue to

hit primetime-size ratings every night and truly prove the power that

syndicated programming brings to a station's lineup."

Last month, Sony renewed the contracts of the shows' three

stars-Wheel's hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White and Jeopardy!'s

Alex Trebek.

Both shows are produced by Sony Pictures Television and

executive produced by Harry Friedman.