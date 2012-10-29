Exclusive: CTD Renews 'Wheel' and 'Jeopardy!' on ABC Owned Stations Through 2016
Thirty years is not enough for CBS Television Distribution's
two top game shows, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! The pair has
been renewed through 2015-16 on the ABC Owned Television Stations Group, says
Joe DiSalvo, CTD's president of sales, effectively guaranteeing that the two
long-runners will dominate access for four more years. The renewals will extend
Wheel to 33 years on the air and Jeopardy! to 32.
"Our ABC-owned stations have been the local destinations for
Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! for nearly 30 years," said Rebecca
Campbell, president of the ABC Owned Television Stations Group, in a
statement. "Both shows are strong perennial performers and we are thrilled
to continue to offer them to our viewers and advertisers."
"The ABC O&Os have been a fantastic broadcast partner
for Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! for the last few decades, and
we look forward to many more years of this prosperous relationship," said
DiSalvo, also in a statement. "Wheel and Jeopardy! continue to
hit primetime-size ratings every night and truly prove the power that
syndicated programming brings to a station's lineup."
Last month, Sony renewed the contracts of the shows' three
stars-Wheel's hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White and Jeopardy!'s
Alex Trebek.
Both shows are produced by Sony Pictures Television and
executive produced by Harry Friedman.
