Exclusive: Coleman to Executive Produce CTD's 'Jeff Probst'

Amy Coleman will join Jeff Probst as executive producer of the Survivor host's new talk show to be produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution, said Aaron Meyerson, CTD's president of programming and development.

Coleman joins Probst from CTD's Oprah, where she was a supervising producer. She served as a consulting producer on the Probst pilot.

"Amy is a talented and creative producer who spent years working for the best -- Oprah Winfrey. Her pedigree can't be beat," Meyerson said in a statement. "We're thrilled to have Amy leading our team."

"Amy and I really meshed when we shot the pilot. We have similar sensibilities, and she knows how to produce a top-notch, quality talk show," added Probst, also in a statement.

Coleman worked at Oprah for 16 years, starting as an associate producer in 1994. Prior to Oprah, Coleman was a news producer at WFLD Chicago, and video journalist at CNN Headline News in Atlanta.

Jeff Probst, which will be hosted by Probst and launch in the fall, is cleared in 80% of the country, including 24 of the top 25 markets.