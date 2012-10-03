Exclusive: CBS and Yahoo in Talks to Rename 'The Insider' as 'omg! NOW'

Syndicated news magazine The Insider will take on a new name and new look as part of a new deal currently under discussion between CBS Television Distribution and Yahoo, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation. The show -- originally a spinoff from Entertainment Tonight -- will be renamed omg! NOW, which is the name of a popular current Yahoo online vertical.

The changes are expected to take place as of January if the deal closes soon, as expected.

Multiple sources also said that newsmagazine and talk show veteran Brad Bessey is in talks to return to CBS as showrunner of the revamped daily show. Bessey's credits include launching CBS's The Talk as well as a 15-year run at industry standard ET, where he served as co-EP under Linda Bell Blue, as well as a senior consultant on the show he is about to recreate, The Insider. Blue maintains an EP credit on the new show as well. Bell Blue is a B&C Hall of Famer, who is in her 17th season of

executive producing Entertainment Tonight and has been EP of The Insider

since its launch in 2004.

In its ninth season, The Insider is hosted by Kevin Frazier and Brooke Anderson, who are expected to stay in place in the new format. CTD had been shopping the idea of a co-branded remake of The Insider to other outlets before deciding on a potential deal with Yahoo.

An announcement could happen as soon as this week, but may have been pushed back by the news Tuesday that CTD chief John Nogawski was relieved of his duties by the company.