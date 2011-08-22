EXCLUSIVE: Bounce TV Coming to Philly, Kansas City

African-American broadcast network Bounce TV signed new agreements with station groups that cover the Philadelphia and Kansas City markets before it launches Sept. 26.

Bounce TV will be available on a digital channel on Lenfest Broadcasting's WMCN-TV Philadelphia and Meredith Local Media Group's KSMO-TV Kansas City. The deals represent Bounce TV's first agreements with those broadcasters.

"With our H. Chase Lenfest Foundation having a strong presence in the African-American community in Philadelphia, Bounce TV is a perfect partner for WMCN and vice versa," Jon Gorchow, president of Lenfest Broadcasting, said in a statement.

"Bounce TV is a winning and perfectly-timed concept," added Doug Lowe, executive VP of the Meredith Local Media Group. "We look forward to the launch of Bounce TV in Kansas City on Sept. 26."

"There is strong demand for Bounce TV among television station groups and major national sponsors," said Jeffrey Wolf, executive VP of distribution for Bounce TV. "We are thrilled to welcome Lenfest and Meredith and their stations to the growing Bounce TV family."

Since being announced in April, Bounce TV has landed carriage deals on digital channels with stations owned by Raycom Media,LIN TV,Nexstar Communications, Belo Corp., Gannett and Weigel in addition to Lenfest and Meredith.