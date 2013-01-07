Exclusive: 'Bill Cunningham' Renewed on The CW This Fall

The CW and Tribune Broadcasting are bringing back The

Bill Cunningham Show for a second season on the network this fall.

Tribune and The CW share revenues on the show, which got its

start as a test on a few Tribune-owned stations and then expanded out to the

entire group in 2011. Last fall, The CW and Tribune agreed to air the show on

the network, with The CW keeping four minutes of advertising inventory in every

show, and Tribune keeping ten.

"We are very pleased by the continued growth of The Bill

Cunningham Show and look forward to a successful third season. Much of the

show's success can be attributed to Bill's chemistry with the guests and

audience members, and the hard work of our producers, whose selection of lively

topics resonates with viewers," said Sean Compton, Tribune Broadcasting's

president of programming and entertainment, in a statement.

ITV Studios America produces the show in front of a live

studio audience at NEP Penn Studios in Manhattan.

The Bill Cunningham Show, a conflict talker along the

lines of NBCUniversal's Maury or Jerry Springer, stars nationally

syndicated radio host Bill Cunningham, and airs on The CW Monday through Friday

at 3 p.m.