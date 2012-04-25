Exclusive: 'Bethenny' to Premiere on Six Fox Stations on June 11

Fox's six-week test of Warner Bros.' new first-run strip, Bethenny, will commence on Monday, June 11, on Fox-owned stations in six markets.

Those markets are: WNYW New York at 11 a.m.; KTTV Los Angeles at 2 p.m.; WTXF Philadelphia at 11 a.m.; KDFW Dallas at 1 p.m.; KSAZ Phoenix at 11 a.m.; and KMSP Minneapolis at 10 a.m., according to Fox.

Bethenny stars Bethenny Frankel, who first came to fame when she was the runner-up on NBC's The Apprentice: Martha Stewart. She then spent three seasons as one of Bravo's Real Housewives of New York, moved on to Bethenny Getting Married? and is now starring in the third season of Bethenny Ever After, which premiered in February.

"It's a great marriage for us to be on Fox stations with this show," says Andy Lassner, one of the executive producers of Warner Bros.' Ellen, who also will executive produce Bethenny. "Airing on those stations will allow us to speak to her edginess a little better. The greatest thing about Bethenny is Bethenny being Bethenny. She's so candid and so unedited. Being on that Fox line up will allow her to be who she is as a person."

Joining Lassner in the control room are Ellen EPs Mary Connelly and Ed Glavin.

Besides being a reality TV star and a talk show host, Frankel also is a three-time New York Times best-selling author of Naturally Thin, The Skinnygirl Dish and A Place of Yes. Her Skinnygirl brand has spun off into the Skinnygirl Margarita, which Frankel sold to Beam Global in 2011, as well as Skinnygirl Daily and Skinnygirl Smoothers ‘n' Shapers, a line of undergarments.

Bethenny will be produced by Telepictures Productions, Warner Bros. Television's first-run production division, and executive produced by Frankel, Ellen DeGeneres, Connelly, Glavin and Lassner.