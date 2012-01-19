Exclusive: Bellum Hangs New Shingle

Bellum Entertainment is making its grand entrance to

syndication at this year's NATPE, bringing several new weekend shows to market

and picking up national distribution of Raycom's America Now.

"We felt very strongly that we wanted one brand out in the

marketplace," says Boyd McDonnell, Bellum's vice president of programming.

Although Bellum is a new name, the company is composed of

established players. Bellum is the parent of Longneedle Entertainment, which

produces and distributes a block of educational/informational kids' programming

to stations, and of 1525 Entertainment. Mary Carole McDonnell is Bellum's president,

while Boots Walker is vice president of sales.

McDonnell, Boyd's aunt, also is vice president of

programming and marketing at Raycom Media, which produces America Now with ITV Studios America. While Raycom has a close

working relationship with Bellum, it's not a financial partner in the company.

As one of its first moves, Bellum has sold a block of

weekend programming to 13 Tribune stations, including in six of the top-ten

markets, on an all-barter basis. Unsealed:

The Alien Files and Unsealed: The

Conspiracy Files are two half-hour series that will run in hour-long blocks

in afternoons or in late-night time slots. Both shows are executive produced by

Craig Plestis of Smart Dog Media and Colet Abedi.

"The mysteries of the unexplained have always fascinated and

influenced people, and made them want to learn more," said Sean Compton,

Tribune Broadcasting's president of programming and entertainment in a

statement. "We look forward to reigniting their imagination with these shows,

and to bring a new perspective to the debate."

"We're going to shine a light on some of the most

fascinating and controversial subjects in history, and our hope is to bring

viewers closer to the truth than any investigative series has ever done

before," said Plestis, also in a statement.