Ex-Radius Duo Teams With Alamo Drafthouse Founder on New Film Label

Tom Quinn and Jason Janego, who founded and ran Weinstein Co. subsidiary Radius, distributor of Oscar-winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom as well as wide-audience VOD hits like Bachelorette, have teamed with Alamo Drafthouse founder-CEO Tim League on a new film label.

The company, as yet unnamed, will put out Michael Moore's festival favorite Where to Invade Next as its first release later in December. The documentary will have its U.S. premiere on Friday at the New York Film Festival.

Moore described his new distributor as a "cinematic dream team, consisting of three of this country's most beloved film geeks and movie advocates, individuals who are much-admired by the indie filmmaking community. It is clear to me that they want to forge something new for a new century."

In a joint statement, the company's head troika said in releasing Invade, "we hope to remind Americans they have the inalienable right to laugh, especially in an election year. We're thrilled about our new label and can't think of a better film or filmmaker to launch with."