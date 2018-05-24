E.W. Scripps Stations Renew Affiliations with ABC, CBS

The E.W. Scripps Co. said it renewed affiliation agreements with ABC and CBS

The agreement with ABC covers all 15 Scripps ABC affiliates.

Those affiliates are in Bakersfield, Calif; Baltimore; Boise, Idaho; Buffalo, New York; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Denver; Detroit; Indianapolis; Las Vegas; Phoenix; San Diego; Tampa, Fla.; Tucson, Ariz.; and Twin Falls, Idaho.

The agreement with CBS covers WTVF-TV in Nashville.

“These renewals reinforce our long-standing relationships with two of our most important network partners,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media for Scripps. “Together, we serve local communities around the country with news, entertainment, sports and other high-quality programming that draws tens of millions of viewers a day. We value our strong, mutually beneficial partnerships with these networks.”