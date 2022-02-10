‘Everything’s Gonna Be All White’ on Showtime February 11

Showtime premieres three-part Everything’s Gonna Be All White, which explores the history of race in America from the perspective of people of color, Friday, February 11. Sacha Jenkins directs.

“From the ever-shifting classifications of racial identity, to the generational effects of racism on housing, education and healthcare, to the singular fight of Indigenous populations to reclaim their land from constant encroachment, the docuseries delves deeply into the root causes of racial inequities in this country,” said Showtime.

All three episodes, as well as a bonus one, will be offered to subscribers on demand at 12:01 a.m. ET February 11, hours before the linear premiere.

“We are living in a time where people believe what they believe based on what they want to be true,” said Jenkins. “Somehow, journalism has become the enemy. People are living in glass houses that resemble fun houses–mirrored rooms that distort the faces of both loved ones and foes. But this scribe will say that what you are about to witness is the embodiment of the collected feelings of folks of color in America. An undistorted view of our collective truth. This is how America has treated us. This is how we feel. Freedom of speech and all of that jazz, buddy! America is all about that.”

Jenkins directed Showtime documentary Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James and Showtime docuseries Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men.

Everything’s Gonna Be All White features insights from Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Dr. Nell Irvin Painter, Jemele Hill, Amanda Seales, Favianna Rodriguez, Tamika Mallory, Styles P, Margaret Cho and Dr. Nick Estes, among others. Topics include Mt. Rushmore, General Custer and the generational fight for rightful Indigenous land.

Produced by Mass Appeal for Showtime Documentary Films, the docuseries is executive produced by Jenkins and produced by Djali Brown-Cepeda, Cameron Dennis, Jon Goodman and John Chimples. Jenkins, Brown-Cepeda, Gabriel Alvarez, Dennis and Goodman wrote the project. ■