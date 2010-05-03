'ET' Ties Summer Movies to Sweepstakes

CBS Television Distribution hopes to

build Entertainment Tonight's audience and Web traffic with a

multi-platform sweepstakes designed to encourage viewers to refer their friends

to both the show and the contest.

"We've really made it very

advantageous," says Mike Mischler, CTD's executive VP of marketing. "The more

you watch and the more you encourage your friends to watch, the more chances

you have to win."

"ET's Stars of Summer

Sweepstakes" focuses on summer's biggest movies - Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron

Man 2, Sarah Jessica Parker's Sex and the City 2, Russell Crowe's Robin

Hood, Tom Cruise's Knight & Day, Jake Gyllenhaal's Prince of

Persia and Julia Roberts' Eat, Pray, Love - all of which will be

profiled on Entertainment Tonight in May. After viewers watch an episode

of the show, they'll be directed to ETOnline.com, where they can answer a

multiple-choice question about what they've just seen.

The contest begins just in time for

May sweeps, launching Monday, May 10, and running for two weeks through Friday,

May 21. The first time a player answers a question, she gets five chances to

win a prize. Those chances increase the more she plays: the tenth correct

answer equals 120 chances to win. Answering every question correctly over the

contest's ten-day run would give someone 400 chances to win.

Bonus points can be earned by

referring friends to the contest via Facebook, Twitter and other social

networking outlets, and those referrals will be tracked at ETOnline.com.

"When you register, you'll be able to

see and follow how many of your friends also participate in the contest," says

Mischler. "It should be fun for people who are big connectors and big users of

Facebook and Twitter."

Viewers who enter the multi-pronged

contest will be eligible to win a variety of trips. The Grand Prize is a week for

the winner and three friends in the movie-themed destination of their choice: Rome, London, Bali or Abu Dhabi. Winners will

stay in a Hilton premiere property and receive $5,000 in cash. The runner-up

will win a week for two in Barcelona,

Spain -- inspired

by the film Knight & Day, starring Cruise and Cameron Diaz. That

pair will stay at the Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona and win $2,500 in cash. All

travel arrangements are being handled through Hilton, CTD's partner on this

sweepstakes.

Entrants can win prizes in two other

ways. Viewers who have ten or more friends enter the contest and answer at

least one question correctly will qualify for a chance to win a weeklong trip

for two to London,

where they will stay in the Hilton London Paddington and win $1,000 cash.

Viewers also can check in to

ETOnline.com and answer a "Quickie Quiz" question. Those contestants will be

eligible to win a week in Maui at Hilton's

Grand Wailea and $1,000. In addition, each day a drawing will be held to send a

winner and a friend for a weekend to any Hilton in the U.S., plus $500

cash.

"We wanted to take advantage of

the whole social marketing thing that's sweeping the country," says Mischler.

"We want to be as competitive as we can be in the May sweeps and create as much

traffic as we can."