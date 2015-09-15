'ET' Launches Special Edition Magazines

CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday launched a series of collectible magazines titled ET: Before They Were Famous.

Distributed by Topix Media Lab, each 100-page, single-topic edition will be available at more than 50,000 newsstands nationwide as well as online at onnewstandsnow.com and ETOnline.com. Each issue will tap into ET’s extensive archive for stories and photos about each star’s childhoods, early jobs, young romances and more. On tap for coverage are celebrities such as Jennifer Garner and Hugh Jackman.

ET—hosted by Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier and executive produced by Brad Bessey—is entering its 35th season on the air.