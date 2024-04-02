EstrellaTV Adds Affiliate in San Francisco Market

Spanish-language media company Estrella Media said that Major Market Broadcasting’s KMMC has become an EstrellaTV affiliate in the San Francisco market.

The station serves San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose as well as Petaluma and Rohnert Park.

Major Market Broadcasting was founded in 2009 and now says it is the largest Asian-American owned broadcast group in the U.S. with more than 20 TV stations.

"We are elated to be working with Estrella Media, as we have long admired what they have built and represent,“ Ravi Kapur, founder and CEO of Major Market Broadcasting, said. “As a Bay Area-based broadcast group, we are committed to the same level of deep engagement with the Hispanic community as we have with Asian American communities in the area for more than a decade.”d

Estrealla Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language content for multiplatform distribution.

“We welcome MMB to the EstrellaTV family and are excited to watch them grow the network in the Bay Area,” Estrella Media chief operating officer/chief financial officer Brian Kei said. “EstrellaTV has had the No. 1 Spanish-language station in the market, and we know that Ravi and his team are going to help us grow the Spanish-language market and audience.”