Estrella Media Co. Launching FAST Channels With Curiosity (NewFronts)

Estrella MediaCo. said it is expanding its connected TV portfolio by launching three new channels with Curiosity that will first appear on Samsung TV Plus.

The three free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels, Curiosity Español. Curiosity Animales and Curiosity Motores, were announced at Estrella’s NewFront presentation Wednesday.

Estrella also said it would be putting Hallmark Channel content in Spanish on its app and linear channels, as well as 300 hours of content from Hemisphere on the EstrellaTV app, which is being refreshed this month.

Last year Estrella said unique users of its CTV programming grew 28% last year.

“We are a content company first, with strong distribution platforms making the content available anywhere at anytime for our fans,” said Steve Mandala, chief revenue and local media officer for Estrella. “Our content strategy of focusing on the brand of ‘topical entertainment’ focuses us on how we entertain and inform – from our reality and competition shows, personality and pop culture series, and our award-winning news that has tremendous impact during this election year.”

MediaCo. recently acquired the assets of Estrella TV.