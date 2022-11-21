Hallmark Content Streams in Spanish on Canela
Holiday films to be dubbed under programmer’s deal with AVOD network
Hallmark Media is making a selection of its holiday movies available in Spanish via free streaming service Canela.TV.
The programmer inked a deal back in October to distribute its movies in Spanish via the streaming platform.
“As Hispanic families gather for the holidays, these Hallmark holiday movies on Canela.TV will surely add to the joy of the season,” Canela.TV CEO Isabel Rafferty Zavala said.
In addition to the U.S., the New York-based Canela.TV, which reaches upwards of 50 million unique users across more than 180 Spanish-language websites, is also available in Mexico and Colombia.
Among the titles available in the deal are Christmas Made to Order (Navidad a la Medida), Open by Christmas (La Tarjeta de Navidad) and Jingle Bell Bride (La Novia de Navidad).
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries blanket (cocoa optional) the holiday season from Halloween to New Year’s Day with nonstop holiday movies. ▪️
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
