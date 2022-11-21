Hallmark Content Streams in Spanish on Canela

‘Open By Christmas’ is among the Hallmark holiday movies set to stream in Spanish on Canela.tv.

Hallmark Media is making a selection of its holiday movies available in Spanish via free streaming service Canela.TV .

The programmer inked a deal back in October to distribute its movies in Spanish via the streaming platform.

“As Hispanic families gather for the holidays, these Hallmark holiday movies on Canela.TV will surely add to the joy of the season,” Canela.TV CEO Isabel Rafferty Zavala said.

In addition to the U.S., the New York-based Canela.TV, which reaches upwards of 50 million unique users across more than 180 Spanish-language websites, is also available in Mexico and Colombia.

Among the titles available in the deal are Christmas Made to Order (Navidad a la Medida), Open by Christmas (La Tarjeta de Navidad) and Jingle Bell Bride (La Novia de Navidad).

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries blanket (cocoa optional) the holiday season from Halloween to New Year’s Day with nonstop holiday movies. ▪️