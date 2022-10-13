Canela.TV to Stream Hallmark Movies in Spanish
Spanish-language AVOD service to offer Hallmark's signature original film productions
AVOD streaming service Canela.TV will soon stream signature Hallmark Channel original movies in Spanish as part of a new distribution deal reached between the two parties.
The agreement calls for Hallmark to provide Canela.TV with original films from its existing library dubbed in Spanish, according to the company. There are no immediate plans for Hallmark to offer original, Spanish-language programming to the streaming service, according to officials.
“Similar to our parent company Hallmark Cards, home of the Spanish-language lifestyle and greeting card line VIDA, our storytelling revolves around those elements that reflect the heart and soul of the Hispanic community – love, family, traditions, celebratory gatherings and joy,” Hallmark Media executive vice president of distribution Judi Lopez said in a statement. “This important partnership with Canela Media allows us to deepen our connections with our existing Hispanic viewers, while expanding that audience in delivering Hallmark’s signature movies in Spanish for the first time.”
Added Canela Media founder and CEO Isabel Rafferty Zavala: We are so immensely proud of our partnership and momentous collaboration between Hallmark Media and Canela Media. Love and family are universal and now we are adding even more ‘amour’ and ‘familia’ to our content offering with Hallmark’s signature movies on Canela.TV, in Spanish, for our audience to enjoy. It’s not just the familiar values that our audience will love, these are movies that will delight and entertain the entire family, across every generation in the home.”■
