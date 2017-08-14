ESPN's Jesse Palmer to Host 'DailyMailTV'

Jesse Palmer is set to host DailyMailTV, which will launch in syndication on Monday, Sept. 18.

Palmer is a former NFL quarterback who starred on ABC’s The Bachelor. From there, he has gone on to serve as an ESPN football analyst and ABC News special contributor. He will continue to work at ESPN while hosting DailyMailTV.



The show is cleared in 96% of the country, including on stations owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Broadcasting, Gray Television, Cox Television and Nexstar Media Group.



DailyMailTV is executive produced by Carla Pennington, Jay McGraw, Martin Clarke and Dr. Phil McGraw. Pennington and the McGraws are the team behind CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil and The Doctors, and Dr. Phil and Jay also executive produce CBS’ primetime series Bull, based on Dr. Phil McGraw’s early professional life as a jury consultant. Clarke is publisher, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of DailyMail.com. CBS Television Distribution is distributing while DailyMail.com and the McGraws’ Stage 29 Productions, housed at CBS, is producing.

