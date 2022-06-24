ESPN Stays In Drivers' Seat Retaining F1 Rights: Report

ESPN has retained rights to Formula One auto races, getting a new three-year deal despite aggressive offers from Amazon and Comcast, according to a report Friday from Sports Business Journal.

The bidding forced Disney’s ESPN unit to stomp on the accelerator. Under a new contract that would run through 2025, ESPN will pay between $75 million and $90 million a year. Its current three year deal costs just $5 million a year.

Most F1 races will be carried on Disney linear networks–ABC or ESPN–but some will be streamed exclusively on ESPN Plus.

ESPN declined to comment. SBJ said that the other two bidders had been informed they won’t be getting the rights, but that the contract with ESPN hasn’t yet been formally signed.

F1’s popularity got a boost from Formula 1: Drive to Survive, a reality series that streamed on Netflix that turned some drivers and racing teams into stars. ■