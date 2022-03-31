Formula 1 Set To Race In Las Vegas Starting 2023

Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will join the FIA Formula One World Championship starting in 2023.

F1 is growing in popularity in the U.S. and the Las Vegas race will be the third one set in the U.S.

ESPN carries F1 races under an agreement that expires this year. And ESPN executives have been quoted saying the want to keep the races going into the future.

The March 27 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix drew 1.445 million viewers, the largest F1 audience since 1995 and the largest on any ESPN network will the sport returned to ESPN in 2018=

The audience was up 54 percent over last December’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on ESPN2 (937,000 average viewers), and was up 57 percent over last year’s second race from Emilia Romagna, Italy, on ESPN (918,000 average viewers).

The sport’s popularity has been boosted by Drive to Survive, a reality series following F1 drivers on Netflix.

The Vegas Grand Prix will take place at night on a Saturday in November with the lights of the strip providing a unique and exciting background..

Formula 1 and Liberty Media will work together to promote the race in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment and the LVCVA, as well as Founding Partners Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and Wynn Las Vegas and Presenting Partners MSG Sphere, Resorts World Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort.

“Iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour. Our confidence in this unique opportunity is evident in our decision to assume the promoter role for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in partnership with Live Nation,” ‘said Greg Maffei, CEO of LIberty Media. “We could not be more excited to work with our local partners to create a marquee event. The potential of Formula 1 has been well demonstrated over the last several seasons and the Las Vegas GP will only take it to the next level.”

“This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US. Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip,” said Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1. “There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year. I want to thank everyone who helped deliver this event, especially Governor Sisolak, the Clark County Commission, Steve Hill at the LVCVA, and our local partners.” ■