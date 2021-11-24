ESPN Signs Tax Act As Title Sponsor for Texas, Camellia Bowl Games

ESPN said that TaxAct will be the title sponsor of the Texas Bowl and the Camellia Bowl as part of an agreement with ESPN Events, which owns the games.

The deal also calls for Tax Act, a provider of digital and downloadable tax preparation products, to be the presenting sponsor of the Myrtle Beach Bowl and for Tax Act to be featured ESPN Events bowl telecasts across the ESPN networks.

“We know our customers are passionate about college football and enjoy celebrating big wins, which is why we are excited to support these communities and bring all consumers affordable tax filing products that allow them to file with confidence and maximize their refunds,” said Curtis Campbell, president of TaxAct. “We look forward to seeing the competition and excitement play out on the field in December and January.”

Last year, the title sponsor of the Texas Bowl was Mercari. The Camellia Bowl previously didn’t have a title sponsor.

“TaxAct will have a significant presence across our ESPN Events Bowl portfolio throughout the college football postseason as a result of this unique and comprehensive agreement, including title sponsorship of two marquee events with the Texas and Camellia Bowls,” said Clint Overby, VP of ESPN Events. “We are thrilled to have TaxAct’s support and look forward to working with them, along with our local event organizers, in preparation for these upcoming events.”

The TaxAct Texas Bowl will be played Jan. 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl will be played Dec. 25 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.