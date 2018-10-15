ESPN Signs New Deal With Basketball Analyst Hubie Brown

ESPN said it signed a multi-year contract extension with basketball analyst Hubie Brown.

As part of the deal, Brown will continue to call NBA regular season and playoff games as well as serve as analyst for ESPN’s NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC with play-by-play partner Mark Jones.

Brown, who coach basketball for more than 30 years at the college and pro level, has been broadcasting since the 1970s. He’s been ESPN’s top analyst since 2004 and has called 17 NBA Finals, most for anyone on TV.

“As both a broadcaster and a coach, Hubie Brown is synonymous with the word basketball. His unmatched knowledge, storytelling ability and superb analysis has made him one of the all-time greats,” said Mark Gross, senior VP, production at ESPN. “We’re proud that Hubie will continue to educate and entertain NBA fans going forward.”

Brown was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005 and the college basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.