ESPN Moves ‘NBA Countdown’ to L.A.; Adds Post-Game Show

ESPN said it is moving its NBA Countdown show back to Los Angeles this season and adding new basketball studio programs, including a post-game show called NBA After the Buzzer.

Related: Trump Launches Petition to Pressure ESPN on Anthem

Michelle Beadle, whose contact with ESPN has been extended, will move west as part of the move, and will no longer be host of Get Up!, the new ESPN morning show she hosted, effective Aug. 29.

Starting Sept. 3, SportsCenter will air from 7-8 a.m. ET on ESPN. Get Up! will become a two-hour show from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. Mike Greenberg continues as host, joined by Jalen Rose, when rose is not in L.A. for NBA Countdown.

Related: ESPN Sets New Lineup of Weekday Programming

“We remain very committed to Get Up! and the show continues to provide important context, wide-ranging expertise and strong analysis and opinions, led by Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose and a very talented, hard-working team. It remains a central part of our revamped morning lineup,” said Connor Schell, ESPN executive VP, content.

Beadle will host NBA Countdown for a third season and will continue to host NBA studio coverage in Christmas and throughout the NBA Playoffs and the NBA Finals, the network said.

“We are extremely excited to launch ESPN’s first ever NBA post-game show,” said Schell. “We’re doubling down on our NBA studio content at a time when the NBA is red-hot and fan interest continues to surge, and we are doing it with Michelle, as she is so important to our coverage. As the basketball world looks to L.A. with renewed interest, we’ll be right there to cover it.”

Related: NBA Playoffs Put Some Bounce in May Cable C3 Ratings

The new post-game show, NBA After The Buzzer, will appear immediately after ESPN games coverage on Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the season on ESPN and on the ESPN app.

ESPN is also launching NBA Courtside, a new 15-minute tip-off show between NBA Countdown and before game coverage.

NBA Countdown and its commentators will be featured more often on pre and post-game segments on SportsCenter.

Another NBA-themed show, The Jump, which appears in the afternoon and his hosted by Rachel Nichols, is starting its first full season and has been expanded to 60 minutes.