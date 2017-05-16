Upfronts 2017: ESPN Sets New Lineup of Weekday Programming

ESPN will start next year with a new weekday programming lineup that will kick off with Mike Greenberg’s new morning show starting Jan 1.

The schedule also includes a program co-hosted by Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre. Both hosts have signed new deals with ESPN. Their new show starts Jan. 2.

With SportsCenter ratings challenged, ESPN has been looking to differentiate its studio show hours, giving the hosts more leeway to personalize their programs.

Officially announced at ESPN's upfront Tuesday morning, Greenberg’s long-expected new show will originate from New York and run from 7 a.m. ET till 10 a.m. His longtime co-host on radio, Mike Golic, will continue on the radio with new partner Trey Wingo.

On ESPN, a live SportsCenter will air from 7 a.m. till 10.

At 10, First Take will air with host Molly Qerim and Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman till noon.

Following that will be the show hosted by Jones and Torre.

The current schedule will continue after that.

ESPN will also be launching SportsCenter Right Now, which will update the news and provide highlights on TV and digital platforms.

ESPN also announced that during its telecast of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the halftime show will feature an A-list music act to be named later.

The performance will take place outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta.