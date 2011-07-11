ESPN Classic Tackles Rights for 'Friday Night Lights'

NBC's football-themed drama series Friday Night Lights will touch down on ESPN Classic later this month just as the series ends its five-season run on the broadcast network.

The series, which follows the lives of the players and coach of a competitive Texas high school football team, will launch on ESPN Classic July 14 with a marathon of the first season of the series. Friday Night Lights epsiodes will then air every Thursday night at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Classic, said network officials.

ESPN will air the first two episodes of the show's inaugural season in primetime on July 12, according to the sports network.

