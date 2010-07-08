ESPN, ACC Strike Deal on Football, Basketball Rights
ESPN and
the Atlantic Coast Conference have struck a 12-year deal on rights to college
football and basketball.
The
deal extends from 2011-12 through 2022-23.
Raycom will
continue to syndicate ACC games over-the-air and on regional cable through a
sublicensing deal.
Among the
highlights are Saturday afternoon and primetime Thursday college football
games, no more local market blackouts of men's basketball games, and additional
ACC coverage on ESPN International, ESPN Classic and elsewhere.
"Some of
ESPN's most memorable moments have featured the ACC and we're proud to extend
our long-term relationship with this great conference and Raycom," said George
Bodenheimer, president of ESPN and ABC Sports in announcing the deal.
