ESPN, ACC Strike Deal on Football, Basketball Rights

ESPN and

the Atlantic Coast Conference have struck a 12-year deal on rights to college

football and basketball.

The

deal extends from 2011-12 through 2022-23.

Raycom will

continue to syndicate ACC games over-the-air and on regional cable through a

sublicensing deal.

Among the

highlights are Saturday afternoon and primetime Thursday college football

games, no more local market blackouts of men's basketball games, and additional

ACC coverage on ESPN International, ESPN Classic and elsewhere.

"Some of

ESPN's most memorable moments have featured the ACC and we're proud to extend

our long-term relationship with this great conference and Raycom," said George

Bodenheimer, president of ESPN and ABC Sports in announcing the deal.