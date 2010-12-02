ES' 'Who Wants to Date a Comedian' Coming to Cable, Syndication
Entertainment Studios will premiere its latest program, Who Wants to Date a Comedian, this fall
in broadcast syndication and on its cable network, Comedy.TV.
"Who Wants to Date a Comedianis
the next generation of dating shows," said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and
CEO of Entertainment Studios in a statement. "We have access to the
world's funniest comedians, and this concept allows them to showcase their
talent to the fullest. This new show is fresh, bold, entertaining, and
hysterically funny."
The show will air as a half-hour strip and feature
contestants vying for the attention and affection of various stand-up
comedians.
Entertainment Studios also has hired three new vice
presidents of sales and marketing: Jason Charles, Mario Giampaolo and Joanna
Kuebel.
Who Wants to Date a
Comedian is Entertainment Studios 27th show. Besides its
syndicated programs, the company also owns and programs six 24-hour
high-definition cable networks.
