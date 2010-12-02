ES' 'Who Wants to Date a Comedian' Coming to Cable, Syndication

Entertainment Studios will premiere its latest program, Who Wants to Date a Comedian, this fall

in broadcast syndication and on its cable network, Comedy.TV.

"Who Wants to Date a Comedianis

the next generation of dating shows," said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and

CEO of Entertainment Studios in a statement. "We have access to the

world's funniest comedians, and this concept allows them to showcase their

talent to the fullest. This new show is fresh, bold, entertaining, and

hysterically funny."

The show will air as a half-hour strip and feature

contestants vying for the attention and affection of various stand-up

comedians.

Entertainment Studios also has hired three new vice

presidents of sales and marketing: Jason Charles, Mario Giampaolo and Joanna

Kuebel.

Who Wants to Date a

Comedian is Entertainment Studios 27th show. Besides its

syndicated programs, the company also owns and programs six 24-hour

high-definition cable networks.