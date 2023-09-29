Erika Josephson Named Executive Producer of ‘NBC News Daily’

Erika Josephson has been named executive producer of daytime newscast NBC News Daily. She comes from Andrea Mitchell Reports on MSNBC, where she was a senior producer. She spent six years on that show, and previously was a line and segment producer at MSNBC.

Kate Snow and Zinhle Essamuah anchor the 2-4 p.m. block of the Daily newscast, which Josephson will produce. NBC News Daily airs on NBC News’s streaming platforms, including NBC News Now, and on owned stations and affiliates. The newscast launched as a one-hour program in September 2022, replacing Days of Our Lives, which shifted to Peacock.

Josephson’s career began on the NBC News assignment desk, which led to roles as a producer at Weekend Today and Later Today. She also spent seven years at CBS News.