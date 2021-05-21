Eric Steinberg Joins Whip Media as Research and Insights Lead

Whip Media named Eric Steinberg as media research and insights lead.

Steinberg, previously senior VP, research at CBS, will oversee TV and film research and data analysis, providing Whip Media with insights into how consumers watch and engage with programming.

“Eric is an authority in the area of content research, and he will be a huge asset to us as we continue to scale our data offerings,” said Alex von Krogh, Whip Media’s VP of Global Insights. “He understands that the consumer is at the heart of this industry, and he will lead our efforts to leverage our wealth of consumer engagement data to help clients better evaluate the demand for content on a global basis.”

In his two decades at CBS, Steinberg was responsible for program research, pilot testing, primary research and audience measurement analysis and played a role in developing CBS’s MGM Grand Television City research facility.