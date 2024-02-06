Equativ Integrates Samba TV Data Into Ad-Buying Platform

Equativ said it has integrated audience data from Samba TV into its ad-buying platform.

Advertisers will be able to use Samba TV’s first-party data to manage audience reach, frequency and retargeting across connected TV.

“Equativ is committed to harmonizing the interests of media buyers and sellers by working with best-in-class data and measurement partners to give advertisers the power to reach audiences wherever they are,” Equativ VP of advanced TV partnerships and strategy Andrew Rosenman said. “By bringing Samba TV segments into the Equativ data marketplace, our two companies are bringing the benefits of an open and transparent internet where all parties are primed for success.”

Samba TV’s comprehensive first-party dataset is sourced from more than 20 television-set makers. Using Samba TV’s deterministic identity graph will help Equativ ad buyers target difficult-to-reach audiences, the companies said.

“Our integration with Equativ represents a step forward in targeted advertising,” said Aden Zaman, chief commercial officer at Samba TV. “At a time when every dollar counts, Samba TV’s comprehensive viewership data allows for a more granular level of targeting that was previously difficult to achieve, giving Equativ clients an edge when targeting audiences.”