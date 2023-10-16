Samba TV Integrates Purchase Metrics From Affinity Solutions

Data and measurement company Samba TV said it will integrate Affinity Solutions’ Purchase Media Metrics data into its platform to give advertisers improved targeting and return on ad spend analytics.

Combining Samba’s viewership data from tens of millions of opted-in television sets with Affinity’s PMM data from purchases made using 140 million credit and debit cards ties TV viewership to actual buying behavior, the companies said.

“Historically, advertisers had limited visibility into their ad investments' true value,” Samba TV chief commercial officer Aden Zaman said. “Combining Samba TV data with Affinity Solutions data is game-changing. By aligning media strategies with actual purchase and viewing behaviors, we're ensuring every ad dollar creates impact and drives measurable results.”

Samba TV’s advertising partners are now able to plan and optimize omniscreen media across all leading programmatic platforms with precision linked directly to tangible business outcomes.

“The ever-evolving landscape of consumer behavior, compounded by the surge in cross-screen viewership, necessitates an evolution beyond traditional demographics,” Affinity Solutions chief business and marketing officer Damian Garbaccio said. "Today’s advertisers need insight into comprehensive audience viewing patterns, spending tendencies, and passions across diverse channels. By integrating what people watch with what they buy, Affinity and Samba are answering this call, redefining how advertisers connect and captivate audiences, guaranteeing unmatched returns and reach."