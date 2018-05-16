Epix Greenlights ‘Pennyworth,’ About Bruce Wayne’s Butler

Epix has greenlit the drama Pennyworth, about Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne, Bruce’s billionaire father, in ‘60s London.

Production will begin later this year, with the premiere slated for 2019. Epix is on board for 10 episodes.

The project comes from Warner Horizon Scripted Television, with Bruno Heller the executive producer and writer and Danny Cannon executive producer and director.

"As genuine fans of these classic DC characters, as well as the incredibly talented Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, we couldn’t be more excited to make Epix the home of this series,” said Michael Wright, Epix president. “We can’t wait to work with Bruno and Danny--along with Peter Roth, Susan Rovner, Brett Paul and the team at Warner Horizon--on this fantastic origin story.”

Pennyworth follows Epix’s recent pickup of ABC Signature Studios’ drama Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker. The MGM-owned network's other active originals include the returning series Deep State, Get Shorty and Berlin Station plus the rebooted boxing seriesThe Contender and original documentary This is Home (coming June 22). Season two of America Divided is currently airing and will conclude on May 25.

“Michael and his colleagues have created the perfect venue for original storytelling, and all of us working on Pennyworth are thrilled to be on the Epix slate,” said Heller and Cannon.