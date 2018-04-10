‘Son of God’ Ward to Host Epix Boxing Series ‘The Contender’

Boxing champ Andrew “Son of God” Ward will host The Contender, a rebooted boxing series from Mark Burnett that will air on Epix. Boxing trainers Freddie Roach and Naazim Richardson join the show as trainers.

Epix is on board for 12 episodes. Burnett is producing along with Eric Van Wagenen.

"I have faced the unique challenges of professional boxing firsthand and know the focus required to succeed at the highest level,” said Ward. “Hosting a show that has enabled so many talented fighters reach their dreams is an honor and I look forward to giving the fans unique insight into the life of a fighter and leading the audience through the thrills of this competition."

Throughout his 13-year undefeated career, Ward has held multiple world titles in two weight classes. Ward also won the gold medal in the light heavyweight division in the 2004 Summer Olympics. He retired last year.

“It is so important for The Contender to have the best and most trusted boxing experts, which is why we reached out to Andre, Freddy and Naazim,” said Burnett. “They are the very best and can help create an experience almost never seen before. Eric and I are really excited to exceed the fans' expectations. We love The Contender and we love boxing.”

MGM Television and Paramount Television are producing The Contender.