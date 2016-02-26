Entravision TV Segment Revenue Falls 8% in Fourth Quarter
Entravision Communications released its fourth quarter earnings, reporting $39.8 million in television segment revenue, an 8% drop from Q4 2014.
Retransmission consent and national advertising revenue increases were negated by a decrease in local advertising revenue and a significant drop in political revenue, compared to election year 2014.
Digital revenue improved by two-thirds to $6.3 million.
Entravision boasts the country’s most Univision and UniMás affiliates.
