Entravision TV Segment Revenue Falls 8% in Fourth Quarter

Entravision Communications released its fourth quarter earnings, reporting $39.8 million in television segment revenue, an 8% drop from Q4 2014.

Retransmission consent and national advertising revenue increases were negated by a decrease in local advertising revenue and a significant drop in political revenue, compared to election year 2014.

Digital revenue improved by two-thirds to $6.3 million.

Entravision boasts the country’s most Univision and UniMás affiliates.