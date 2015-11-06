Entravision’s Third Quarter TV Segment Revenue Up 5%

Entravision Communications reported a 5% rise in its television segment revenue to $43.4 million for the third quarter, compared to $41.3 million in Q3 2014.

Entravision, which boasts the country’s most Univision and UniMás affiliates, saw decreases in local and national advertising, with other losses coming from the absence of the World Cup and a lack of political revenue compared to the pre-midterm election third quarter of 2014. It also recorded a jump in retransmission consent revenue along with about $10.5 million of revenue “associated with television station channel modifications made by the company in order to accommodate the operations of a telecommunications operator.”

Digital revenue climbed 73% to $5 million.