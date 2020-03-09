Entertainment Studios Clears Two Off-Weather Channel Weeklies

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has cleared two new series off of The Weather Channel for two-season deals in weekly syndication covering 95 percent of the country and starting this fall.

The two hour-long series, Storm of Suspicion and Weather Gone Viral, have been cleared on stations owned by Fox, Scripps, Nexstar, Allen Media Broadcasting, Meredith, Gray, CBS, Hearst, Cox Media Group, Sunbeam Television, Hubbard Broadcasting, Tegna, Scripps Media, Graham Media, Weigel, Nexstar Broadcasting, Quincy Broadcasting, Morgan Murphy Media, Marshall Broadcasting, Mission Broadcasting, Lockwood Broadcasting, Block Communication, Waypoint Media, Sarkes Tarzian, Manship Broadcasting, Vision Alaska, McKinnon Broadcasting and Morris Multimedia.

“Weather is the number one news driver for local television stations,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group, in a statement. “Storm of Suspicion and Weather Gone Viral are two excellent series from one of the most trusted and respected brands in all of television, The Weather Channel. These shows are exceptionally compelling and appeal to all demographics. Our station partners realize the enormous value these series offer to complement their local weather coverage.”

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group owns Entertainment Studios, The Weather Channel and Allen Media Broadcasting, which includes 15 TV stations.