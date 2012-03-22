Entertainment Studios Renews 'We the People' for Two More Seasons
Entertainment Studios has renewed We the People with Gloria Allred for two more seasons, it was
announced Thursday.
The one-hour courtroom series is now cleared in more than
85% of U.S. television markets for seasons two and three in fall 2012 and fall 2013, respectively.
"We extremely proud to continue for two more seasons of We the People with Gloria Allred, said
Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios. "Viewers are drawn to Gloria because they
know she will be fearless, informative, and entertaining."
We the People with Gloria
Allred, produced by Entertainment Studios, has clearances with group-owned stations including Sinclair,
Newport, Tribune, Titan, Gannett, Roberts, Journal, Lin, Media General, Weigel,
Nexstar, Barrington, Local TV, Bonten Media, New Age Media, Pappas, Meredith
and Comcorp.
