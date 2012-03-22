Entertainment Studios Renews 'We the People' for Two More Seasons

Entertainment Studios has renewed We the People with Gloria Allred for two more seasons, it was

announced Thursday.

The one-hour courtroom series is now cleared in more than

85% of U.S. television markets for seasons two and three in fall 2012 and fall 2013, respectively.

"We extremely proud to continue for two more seasons of We the People with Gloria Allred, said

Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios. "Viewers are drawn to Gloria because they

know she will be fearless, informative, and entertaining."

We the People with Gloria

Allred, produced by Entertainment Studios, has clearances with group-owned stations including Sinclair,

Newport, Tribune, Titan, Gannett, Roberts, Journal, Lin, Media General, Weigel,

Nexstar, Barrington, Local TV, Bonten Media, New Age Media, Pappas, Meredith

and Comcorp.