Entertainment Studios to Produce 'Justice with Judge Mablean'

Entertainment Studios has signed Judge Mablean Ephriam, formerly of Twentieth’s Divorce Court, to star in the company’s fifth court show, Justice with Judge Mablean.

Judge Mablean joins Entertainment Studios’ growing stable of court shows, which include America’s Court with Judge Ross, We the People with Gloria Allred, Supreme Justice with Judge Karen and Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez.



Entertainment Studios produces and distributes first-run programs for TV stations as well as programs seven 24-hour high definition cable networks. Justice with Judge Mablean is the company’s 37th series. Byron Allen is founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios.