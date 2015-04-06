Entertainment Studios Networks Adds 25 New Distribution Partners

Entertainment Studios, which owns and distributes seven 24-hour high definition networks, has added carriage of those networks to 25 new distribution partners.

Those partners are largely regional cable and broadband operators across the country and include: Adams Cable TV, Hawaiian Telecom, Argent Communications, Imon Communications, Bailey Cable TV, Johnsonburg Community Television, Chester Telephone Co., Kuhn Communications, Cim Tel Cable, Mid-Atlantic Broadband, Cincinnati Bell, Mid-Rivers Cable Television, Municipal Comm Utility of Cedar Falls, The Community Agency, Norwood Light and Broadband, Complete Communication Services, Skyline Telephone Membership Corp., Consolidated Communications, Suddenlink Communications, Conway Corp., WYVE Broadband, Dalton Utilities, Zito Media and Great Pans.

“The ever-expanding reach of our cable networks underscores the desire of our distribution partners to provide their subscribers with family-friendly viewing centered around viewer passions,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios in a statement.

ES’ seven cable networks are Cars.TV, Comedy.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, Pets.TV, Recipe.TV and JusticeCentral.TV.