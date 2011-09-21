EntertainmentStudios to Launch 'Justice for All' in Fall 2012

Entertainment

Studios announced Wednesday that it will launch its 29th television show, Justice

for All with Judge Cristina Perez in fall 2012.

Perez, who was

also the host of Twentieth Television's Cristina's Court, will helm the

new show, which will be broadcast in both English and Spanish.

"We are extremely

excited to launch our third entry into one of the industry's most successful

genres -- the television court show," said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and

CEO of Entertainment Studios. "With the increasing success of our current

shows We the People with Gloria Allred and America's Court with Judge

Ross, we are very pleased to have Cristina Perez join our family and further

demonstrate Entertainment Studios' unwavering commitment to be the number one

provider of quality television content."

Perez added: "I

had a great experience on Cristina's Court and I look forward to my

return to television next fall. I am very passionate about the television

court show genre, and I am extremely excited about doing it again with the

creative and innovative producers at Entertainment Studios."