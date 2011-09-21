EntertainmentStudios to Launch 'Justice for All' in Fall 2012
Entertainment
Studios announced Wednesday that it will launch its 29th television show, Justice
for All with Judge Cristina Perez in fall 2012.
Perez, who was
also the host of Twentieth Television's Cristina's Court, will helm the
new show, which will be broadcast in both English and Spanish.
"We are extremely
excited to launch our third entry into one of the industry's most successful
genres -- the television court show," said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and
CEO of Entertainment Studios. "With the increasing success of our current
shows We the People with Gloria Allred and America's Court with Judge
Ross, we are very pleased to have Cristina Perez join our family and further
demonstrate Entertainment Studios' unwavering commitment to be the number one
provider of quality television content."
Perez added: "I
had a great experience on Cristina's Court and I look forward to my
return to television next fall. I am very passionate about the television
court show genre, and I am extremely excited about doing it again with the
creative and innovative producers at Entertainment Studios."
