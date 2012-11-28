Entertainment Studios to Launch Fourth Court Show, 'Supreme Justice,' This Fall

Entertainment Studios will debut its fourth court show, Supreme

Justice with Judge Karen, next fall, the company said Wednesday.





Judge Karen Mills-Francis is a court-show veteran, having

hosted two previous programs, the first produced by Sony Pictures Television

and the second produced by Litton Entertainment. Prior to becoming a TV judge,

Mills-Francis was a county court judge in Florida and a criminal defense

attorney in Miami. She's especially focused on advocating for the rights of

families and children. She's also recently published a book, Stay in Your

Lane: Judge Karen's Guide to Living Your Best Life.



Supreme Justice joins ES' three other court shows -- America's

Court with Judge Ross, We the People with Gloria Allred and Justice

for All with Judge Cristina Perez, which is produced in both English and

Spanish. Perez is a three-time Emmy winner and last year, both America's

Court and We the People were nominated for Daytime Emmys.





"[W]e are very pleased to have Judge Karen join our

family and further demonstrate Entertainment studios' unwavering commitment to

be the number one provider of quality television content," said Byron

Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios in a statement.

"Bringing Supreme Justice with Judge Karen as an opportunity to our

television station, cable, and advertising clients is another proud moment in

the legacy of Entertainment Studios."