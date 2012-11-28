Entertainment Studios to Launch Fourth Court Show, 'Supreme Justice,' This Fall
Entertainment Studios will debut its fourth court show, Supreme
Justice with Judge Karen, next fall, the company said Wednesday.
Judge Karen Mills-Francis is a court-show veteran, having
hosted two previous programs, the first produced by Sony Pictures Television
and the second produced by Litton Entertainment. Prior to becoming a TV judge,
Mills-Francis was a county court judge in Florida and a criminal defense
attorney in Miami. She's especially focused on advocating for the rights of
families and children. She's also recently published a book, Stay in Your
Lane: Judge Karen's Guide to Living Your Best Life.
Supreme Justice joins ES' three other court shows -- America's
Court with Judge Ross, We the People with Gloria Allred and Justice
for All with Judge Cristina Perez, which is produced in both English and
Spanish. Perez is a three-time Emmy winner and last year, both America's
Court and We the People were nominated for Daytime Emmys.
"[W]e are very pleased to have Judge Karen join our
family and further demonstrate Entertainment studios' unwavering commitment to
be the number one provider of quality television content," said Byron
Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios in a statement.
"Bringing Supreme Justice with Judge Karen as an opportunity to our
television station, cable, and advertising clients is another proud moment in
the legacy of Entertainment Studios."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.