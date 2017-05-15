Entertainment Studios' 'Funny You Should Ask' a Go for Fall 2017

Entertainment Studios has cleared its new comedy game show, Funny You Should Ask, in 95% of the country for a fall 2017 launch, the studio said Monday.

The show, which features comedians riffing on questions asked by contestants, will air on CBS-owned WLNY New York and KCAL Los Angeles, Ellis Communications’ KDOC Los Angeles and Weigel’s WCIU Chicago. The show is cleared in two-year deals, equaling 260 episodes, covering both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. The show will launch both on broadcast TV in syndication and on Entertainment Studios’ cable network Comedy.TV.



In addition to New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, Funny You Should Ask is cleared on stations owned by Sinclair, Scripps, Graham Media, Meredith, Mission, Londen, Sunbeam, Nexstar, Raycom and more.



Funny You Should Ask, which is produced and distributed by Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, is hosted by Jon Kelley. Comedians appearing in the premiere week of episodes this September include Howie Mandel, Anthony Anderson, Tom Arnold, Louie Anderson, Sheryl Underwood, Cedric the Entertainer, Jon Lovitz, Maria Bamford and more.



“Funny You Should Ask is the perfect comedy game show for the entire family,” said Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios in a statement.

