Entertainment Studio Gavels in New Network: Justice Central.TV

Entertainment Studios on Monday is debuting its eighth high-definition

network, Justice Central.TV, which will launch on AT&T U-verse.

The new legal and news network will include legal news and

court shows, including ES' four first-run court shows: America's Court with

Judge Ross, We the People with Gloria Allred, Justice for All

with Cristina Perez and the company's latest entry, Supreme Justice with

Judge Karen, which will premiere in broadcast syndication next fall.

"Our goal and commitment is to make Justice Central.TV

the premier legal news network," Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO

of Entertainment Studios in a statement. "All content will be originally

produced in-house to ensure the highest level of creative quality, as well as

the ability to distribute our content globally on all platforms."

Justice Central.TV joins ES' seven other HD cable networks,

which air on Verizon's FiOS TV systems as well as online for a subscription fee

at SmartTV.com and internationally. Those networks include: Cars.TV, Comedy.TV,

ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, Pets.TV, Recipe.TV and Legacy.TV.