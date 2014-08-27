Entertainment Mags Rise on Emmy Coverage

Per usual, awards shows were good for syndication’s access magazines, with four of the top-five shows gaining ground based on their coverage of the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night.

CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight scored a 3.4 rating/6 share household average in the metered markets, adding 9% to its primary runs for the day and compared to last year at this time. (Last year’s Emmy telecast aired in late September, so these ratings are not an Emmy-to-Emmy comparison.)

Warner Bros.’ Extra and NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood tied at a 1.8/4 household average in the metered markets. Extra surged 50% from the prior day and 12% from last year, while Access Hollywood gained 20% from the prior day and 5% from last year.

CTD’s The Insider at a 1.3/3 held steady with the prior day, but grew 8% from last year at this time.

The other access magazines, such as Warner Bros.' TMZ and CTD’s Inside Edition, are not entertainment specific and thus did not dedicate coverage to the Emmys.