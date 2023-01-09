Enrique Acevedo Succeeds Denise Maerker as ‘En Punto’ Anchor at Mexico’s Televisa

Enrique Acevedo, contributor at CBS News, takes over as anchor of Televisa’s En Punto newscast in Mexico January 9. He joined CBS News in January 2020 as a correspondent and shifted to a contributor role late in 2022 when he signed on at En Punto.

Enrique Acevedo (Image credit: CBS News)

Prior to his time at CBS, Acevedo was the anchor of Noticiero Univision's late-night newscast and a special correspondent for Univision's news division. He was also an anchor at KTFK Stockton, a UniMas affiliate.

He succeeds Denise Maerker, who moves to an executive producer role on En Punto. Maerker started at Televisa in 2005.

En Punto, a primetime newscast, translates to ‘O’clock.’

The New York Times noted Maerker’s objectivity at a time when Mexico, and its media, is increasingly split in two. “Her defenders say it’s a loss for objectivity in a country that is increasingly divided,” it reported. “Her critics say that her approach is really too soft and that it no longer fits in the warlike media landscape of today’s Mexico.”

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has often criticized Maerker’s coverage, and is a frequent critic of media figures that do not agree with him and his policies. Mexico holds a presidential election in 2024.

Acevedo had been a correspondent on 60 in 6, a 60 Minutes program on short-lived Quibi. ■