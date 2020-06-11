Quibi to Debut ‘60 in 6’ June 14

60 IN 6, a 60 Minutes venture for “a new generation of users” on streaming service Quibi, according to Quibi, launches with two episodes June 14. After premiere day, Quibi will offer a new 60 IN 6 episode every Monday. Episodes will run for ten minutes or less.

The premiere episodes will focus on George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, with Wesley Lowery, who won a Pulitzer at the Washington Post, reporting.

Other correspondents on 60 IN 6 are Enrique Acevedo, Laurie Segall and Seth Doane.

The show is produced by 60 Minutes, led by executive producer Bill Owens. Executive editor Tanya Simon and senior producer Jonathan Blakely also produce.

60 Minutes is in its 52nd season on CBS.

Quibi launched April 6. Basic membership costs $4.99 monthly.